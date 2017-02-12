Gouger Cellars takes home wine competition award
Ridgefield's Goug ©r Cellars has been awarded a Silver Medal for their Sparkling Ros © in the annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of its kind in the U.S. Goug ©r Cellars was established in 2009 and produces premium international awarded wines from grapes sourced from two states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC