Galer Estate's gold-medal-winning winemaker: 'We are never short of challenges'
Virginia Mitchell is a Penn State graduate who worked in the cellar at Mazza Vineyards in northwestern Pennsylvania before taking a job as winemaker at Galer Estate in September 2014. Galer Estate will be pouring the last of its 2015 Pinot Noir rose at a Valentine's dinner set for Tuesday at the winery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Thu
|tony g
|15
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|Feb 6
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC