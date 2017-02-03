Funding for rural businesses and community groups to create jobs
Rural businesses and community groups are being urged to apply for funding to create jobs and grow the countryside economy. Farmers, foresters and communities based in rural areas of West Sussex, Lewes district and Hayling Island can benefit from LEADER grant funding totalling around A 2.6 million until September 2018, and possibly beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shoreham Herald.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|3 hr
|Bojack the beastm...
|7
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC