From a love of the earth to wine making
In a well work pair of Birkenstock's, Alice Baker divides her time growing cactus, cooking and creating boutique wines. Her and partner Tom Davidson live on a four acre 'farm' in Robe, on the edge of the Southern Ocean in South Australia so naturally they spend a bit of time at the beach too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Sat
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC