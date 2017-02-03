Fine wine benchmarks up in January

The leading Liv-ex fine wine indices both rose in January, continuing what is now an unbroken run of monthly gains since December 2015 for the FW100. Defying the pathological insistence among some people to commit 'Dry January' in what is one of the most tedious and dreary months of the year, the fine wine market has continued its strong upward movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.