Fine wine benchmarks up in January

Fine wine benchmarks up in January

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

The leading Liv-ex fine wine indices both rose in January, continuing what is now an unbroken run of monthly gains since December 2015 for the FW100. Defying the pathological insistence among some people to commit 'Dry January' in what is one of the most tedious and dreary months of the year, the fine wine market has continued its strong upward movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. 9 hr Bojack the beastm... 7
California Wine Events - February 2017 Jan 30 howefortunate 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
Selling all my wines Jan 25 Michael 1
News U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf... Jan 19 Vineyards 1
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Jan 11 Anon 8
News Montaigne on Trial Jan 9 Hemingway 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC