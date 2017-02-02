Exclusive Wine Cruises
AmaWaterways will once again offer a full slate of themed wine cruises in 2017 that will allow wine lovers and casual enthusiasts to travel through some of the world's most famous wine regions. With luxury river cruise liners operating as floating hotels, guests are transported to such renowned wine regions as Bordeaux, the Rhne and the Douro, while enjoying the natural and artistic beauty of each remarkable port of call along the way.
