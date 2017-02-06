Dorset winemaker gets royal approval for all that sparkles

WINE: Ian Edwards from Furleigh Estate meeting the Duchess of Cornwall at the 50th anniversary of the UK Vineyard Association Furleigh Estate's winemaker Ian Edwards, based in Salway Ash near Bridport, had the honour of meeting the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House last week. The gathering at Clarence House included British wine producers and wine critics, and was to mark 50 years of the UK Vineyard Association , of which The Duchess is president of.

