Countdown to the Vancouver International Wine Festival
Although the theme of this year's VIWF is 'The Wine World Celebrates Canada', there are more than 100 wineries from other wine producing regions pouring samples at the 39th annual Vancouver International Wine Festival taking place Feb. 11-19. Although its affordable price begs the question, don't look at Prosecco as being just the poor man's Champagne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC