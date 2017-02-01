Countdown to the Vancouver Internatio...

Countdown to the Vancouver International Wine Festival

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Although the theme of this year's VIWF is 'The Wine World Celebrates Canada', there are more than 100 wineries from other wine producing regions pouring samples at the 39th annual Vancouver International Wine Festival taking place Feb. 11-19. Although its affordable price begs the question, don't look at Prosecco as being just the poor man's Champagne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. Tue Not gay 6
California Wine Events - February 2017 Jan 30 howefortunate 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
Selling all my wines Jan 25 Michael 1
News U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf... Jan 19 Vineyards 1
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Jan 11 Anon 8
News Montaigne on Trial Jan 9 Hemingway 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC