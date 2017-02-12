Chinese consumers helped France notch up record exports of wine and spirits. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US spirits market also strong, but wine sales down by volume and producers worry about their prospects in China and Brexit Britain Strong cognac sales from Chinese consumers helped France notch up record exports of wine and spirits for a second straight year in 2016, but the amount of wine sold declined, industry figures show. 11.9 billion last year, with spirits making up a third of the total and cognac alone hitting an all-time export high, according to the French Federation of Exporters of Wines and Spirits said on Thursday.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Steve Gratman
|11
|A West Side story (May '09)
|18 hr
|tony g
|15
|Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your s...
|Feb 6
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|3
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Feb 4
|Bojack the beastm...
|9
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
