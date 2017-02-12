Chinese consumers helped France notch...

Chinese consumers helped France notch up record exports of wine and spirits. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

US spirits market also strong, but wine sales down by volume and producers worry about their prospects in China and Brexit Britain Strong cognac sales from Chinese consumers helped France notch up record exports of wine and spirits for a second straight year in 2016, but the amount of wine sold declined, industry figures show. 11.9 billion last year, with spirits making up a third of the total and cognac alone hitting an all-time export high, according to the French Federation of Exporters of Wines and Spirits said on Thursday.

