China's wine imports up in volume and value in 2016
China's wine imports grew both in volume and value terms in 2016, bolstered by strong demand for bottled wine from Guangdong, Shanghai, Beijing and coastal regions in China. According to the latest figures released by the country's Customs Department, its wine imports totalled 638 million litres in 2016, a year-an-year increase of 15%.
