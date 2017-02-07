Canberra's hot summer could hurt ACT ...

Canberra's hot summer could hurt ACT wine region vintage

Canberra's winemakers are hoping for an end to summer's extended hot streak, warning it could lead to a poor vintage. While last year's wet winter and late spring paved the way for a tasty vintage, this could be undone by a hot or humid summer.

