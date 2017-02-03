Calgary chef tops on night one
The first of three challenging competitions at the 2017 Canadian Culinary Championships with Chef Jinhee Lee, from Foreign Concept in Calgary winning the People's Choice award. The award does not affect the official judging scores for the ultimate title - the 2017 Canadian Culinary Champion - but it is a nice feather in the cap for Chef Lee.
