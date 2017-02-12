Beer, wine to flow at KANDU's annual Grapes and Hops
Those wishing to broaden their wine and craft beer palates can have their desires satiated by attending KANDU Industries' annual Grapes and Hops on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Armory, 10 S. High St. The event is KANDU's second largest fundraiser of the year, and it's always a hit with those who attend, said KANDU Development Director Jim McMullen. This year, he expects between 300 and 400 people to take part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|Tue
|Not gay
|6
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC