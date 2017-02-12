Beer, wine to flow at KANDU's annual ...

Beer, wine to flow at KANDU's annual Grapes and Hops

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Those wishing to broaden their wine and craft beer palates can have their desires satiated by attending KANDU Industries' annual Grapes and Hops on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Armory, 10 S. High St. The event is KANDU's second largest fundraiser of the year, and it's always a hit with those who attend, said KANDU Development Director Jim McMullen. This year, he expects between 300 and 400 people to take part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. Tue Not gay 6
California Wine Events - February 2017 Jan 30 howefortunate 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
Selling all my wines Jan 25 Michael 1
News U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf... Jan 19 Vineyards 1
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Jan 11 Anon 8
News Montaigne on Trial Jan 9 Hemingway 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC