All a-Bordeaux - Exploring southwestern France's wine region by...
Hop on board the Cyrano with Saga and you'll have a warm welcome, good food, fab wine and a corking time It's hard to think of a more attractive way to spend a week in October than taking a river cruise from Bordeaux in France. Travelling along the rivers Garonne, Gironde and Dordogne provides some of the most attractive scenery imaginable.
