Al Copp, founder of Md.'s Woodhall Wine Cellars, dies
An undated photo of an event at Woodhall Wine Cellars, taken from the side facing I-83 as it runs through Baltimore County. A few of Woodhall Wine Cellars' vintage bottles, taken out and served for a special occasion: the wedding of winemaker Chris Kent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|3 hr
|Bojack the beastm...
|7
|California Wine Events - February 2017
|Jan 30
|howefortunate
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Selling all my wines
|Jan 25
|Michael
|1
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|Jan 19
|Vineyards
|1
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Jan 9
|Hemingway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC