Wine on the wing: Emirates wine program

Wine on the wing: Emirates wine program

Apparently there's a real rivalry among airlines for first class wine service-although you'd never guess it in the back of the bus where the wine selections are generally bad enough to drive a wine to beer. A piece in Bloomberg details how Emirates has splashed out over $40 million a year on wine for the last twelve years.

