Wine country is among areas hit hard by storms
Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters rushed to take advantage of a one-day break between storms Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage after the heaviest rain in a decade overwhelmed parts of California and Nevada. Wine country in Sonoma County, California, was among the hardest hit areas, with up to 13 inches of rain since Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montaigne on Trial
|19 hr
|Hemingway
|1
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC