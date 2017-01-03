Why It's a Good Time to Restock Your Wine Cellar
If you need to restock your fine-wine collection after Christmas, don't worry: As long as you're paying in dollars, top-notch Bordeaux is still trading close to multi-year lows. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100, the closest the fine-wine industry has to a benchmark, was up by almost quarter for 2016 through November to its highest level in five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC