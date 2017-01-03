Why It's a Good Time to Restock Your ...

Why It's a Good Time to Restock Your Wine Cellar

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

If you need to restock your fine-wine collection after Christmas, don't worry: As long as you're paying in dollars, top-notch Bordeaux is still trading close to multi-year lows. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100, the closest the fine-wine industry has to a benchmark, was up by almost quarter for 2016 through November to its highest level in five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED Dec 31 howefortunate 1
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Dec 27 hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC