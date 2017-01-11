White wine and canola oil: N.L.'s bud...

White wine and canola oil: N.L.'s budding crop opportunities

Thanks to the success of some unconventional crops grown in the Humber Valley last summer, western Newfoundland might soon add canola and grapes to its future list of agricultural products. Working with independent farmers, the provincial Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agrifoods experimented with the two crops that aren't traditionally grown in the province.

