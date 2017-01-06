Waters On Wine: Okanagan Valley set to shock the world
John Simes, who served as Mission Hill's chief winemaker from 1992 to 2015 before shifting his focus to oversee viticultural operations, believes the Okanagan Valley is starting to reach its potential. After 40 years of trial and error - adopting and adapting best practices from top regions all over the world - the region now has the capability to shock the world.
