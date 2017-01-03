Washington measure seeks expansion of wine growler law
Wine drinkers in Washington state are one step closer to being able to purchase and refill their favorite pours in reusable growlers closer to home instead of making a trip to the winery. Some state winemakers are pushing House Bill 1039 as a way to expand wine sales and reduce the carbon footprint of wine bottles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|4 hr
|Anon
|8
|Montaigne on Trial
|Mon
|Hemingway
|1
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC