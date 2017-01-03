Very merry Christmas for Aldi as shop...

Very merry Christmas for Aldi as shoppers snap up red wine and mince pies

ALDI notched up record sales over the Christmas period after shoppers snapped up both luxury products and cut-price fruit and vegetables. The German supermarket, which employs more than 500 people at its distribution centre at the Logistics North site in Over Hulton , said total UK sales were more than 15% higher during December compared to the same month in 2015.

