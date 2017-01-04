Uncorked with Brady's Wine Warehouse: Why you should opt for Washington state wines
Our popular Uncorked series is back, and thanks to Brady's on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we've got lots of advice when it comes to Washington state wines. Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis says grapes from Napa Valley in California generally are more expensive than grapes from Washington state, although the quality is similar.
