Ullo Wine Purifier - Removes Sulfites and Sediment + Aerates
If you love drinking red wine and wonder what it would taste like without all the added sulfites , then pour a glass through this cool new Ullo Wine Purifier . Sulfite preservatives are no longer necessary once you open the bottle and this innovative wine purifier instantly restores red wine to its natural state by removing only bitter sulfites and sediment through Selective Sulfite Capture polymer filters.
