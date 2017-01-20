This Winemaker Is Pulling Back the Curtain on the Price of Wine
In the fall of 2015, after all his grapes had been grown, picked, and bled into big oak barrels, Mark Tarlov started doing math. Like any good vintner, he tallied his costs-for labor, equipment, even packaging-and broke it all down by the bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec '16
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC