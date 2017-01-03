The D-Vine, a 'Keurig for wine,' gets interactive touchscreen in update

Just a year after it unveiled its D-Vine smart wine device at CES 2016, French startup 10-Vins returns to the desert of Las Vegas to debut the next iteration of its innovative "Keurig for wine." Referred to this time around as the D-Vine Connect, 10-Vins' wine-centric appliance is the easiest way to enjoy a stroll through a vineyard from the comfort of your own kitchen.

