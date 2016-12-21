Texas winegrowers fear new herbicides will wipe out industry

The report, published in the medical journal BMJ Open, analyzed 4 million people born between 1891 and 2001 and found that, historically, men were more likely to drink alcohol, and in amounts that would damage their health. Competing against millions of acres of cotton, winegrowers fear federal approval of new herbicides to be used on genetically modified cotton seeds will wipe out the wine industry in the Texas High Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.