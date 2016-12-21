TasteCamp in June 2017 will focus attention on Md. wines
Drink Local Wine was created as a grassroots effort by several wine journalists to raise awareness of the presence of the industry in states not located on the West Coast, in the "other 47." Founded in 2008 by Jeff Siegel, "The Wine Curmudgeon," and Washington Post wine columnist Dave McIntyre , it spearheaded an annual Regional Wine Week and complemented those with an annual conference, hopscotching from Texas to Virginia to Missouri to Colorado and the landing in Baltimore for what turned out to be the last one, in the early spring of 2013. That program included a two-day conference and then a Twitter Tweet-Off at Camden Yards over looking the ballpark, the latter event drawing a crowd of wine professionals and the general public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Sat
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC