TasteCamp in June 2017 will focus att...

TasteCamp in June 2017 will focus attention on Md. wines

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Drink Local Wine was created as a grassroots effort by several wine journalists to raise awareness of the presence of the industry in states not located on the West Coast, in the "other 47." Founded in 2008 by Jeff Siegel, "The Wine Curmudgeon," and Washington Post wine columnist Dave McIntyre , it spearheaded an annual Regional Wine Week and complemented those with an annual conference, hopscotching from Texas to Virginia to Missouri to Colorado and the landing in Baltimore for what turned out to be the last one, in the early spring of 2013. That program included a two-day conference and then a Twitter Tweet-Off at Camden Yards over looking the ballpark, the latter event drawing a crowd of wine professionals and the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED Sat howefortunate 1
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Dec 27 hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,841 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC