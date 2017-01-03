South Africa fire damages 300 year old Vergelegen wine estate
A wildfire near to Cape Town in South Africa has damaged up to 40% of the Vergelegen wine estate, but fire crews and staff managed to save the main buildings and much of the vineyards. Firefighters worked through the night in shifts to try to contain wildfires in South Africa's Somerset West area near Cape Town .
