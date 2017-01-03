Relax with glass of wine at new, cozy experience in Gardens
Cooper's Hawk, a winery and restaurant, will open in the second floor of The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, by late March or mid-April. Cooper's Hawk , a wine bar and "upscale casual" restaurant with outdoor seating, is set to open at The Gardens Mall this spring.
