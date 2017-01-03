Nikki Bella Wants to Start a Wine Business, But Brie Says She's Just...
Nikki Bella wants to get into the wine business on tonight's episode of Total Divas , but Brie Bella just isn't into the idea and thinks Nikki just wants to "keep up" with her boyfriend John Cena . The sisters are visiting Napa Valley when Nikki brings up the idea to Brie, and in this clip from the episode, Brie tells Nikki exactly what she thinks about the idea.
