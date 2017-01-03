Newer vineyards allow Lancaster County's Waltz to target growing wine club

Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County, was one of several Governor's Cup winners in the 2017 Farm Show wine competition, as its 2013 Reserve Chardonnay received a double gold and best vinifera wine. Its 2013 Baron Red and 2014 Old Line Chardonnay each received gold medals, and the winery also won a pair of silvers and three bronze medals.

