Newer vineyards allow Lancaster County's Waltz to target growing wine club
Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County, was one of several Governor's Cup winners in the 2017 Farm Show wine competition, as its 2013 Reserve Chardonnay received a double gold and best vinifera wine. Its 2013 Baron Red and 2014 Old Line Chardonnay each received gold medals, and the winery also won a pair of silvers and three bronze medals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|1 hr
|Thank you Vallejo
|7
|Montaigne on Trial
|Mon
|Hemingway
|1
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC