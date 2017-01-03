New on Wine List Confidential: The La...

New on Wine List Confidential: The Laughing Heart

A minimal intervention wine-focused restaurant, you say? Named after a life-affirming Charles Bukowski poem, you say? Whose wine list begins with a stanza from Ode to a Nightingale, you say? That serves fantastic, freewheeling food, stays open till two in the morning, and where wine is priced with some of the most generous mark-ups in London, you say? No - it's The Laughing Heart on Hackney Road, a real place in a real road in a real city. It was launched by Charlie Mellor late last year and prompted one reviewer to describe it, quite sensibly in my view, as possibly the only good news to come from 2016.

