New horizons open up for English wine in 2017
Pierre Emmanuel Taittinger , president of Champagne Taittinger, and Patrick McGrath MW, MD of Hatch Mansfield, on their newly acquired land in southern England in 2015. Credit: Taittinger Wine producers in the UK want to increase exports by ten-fold up to 2020 and have claimed strong early progress, with bottles of English and Welsh sparkling wine being sent to 27 countries in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC