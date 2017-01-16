Montaigne on Trial
French writers of the airier, belletristic kind used to enjoy pointing out that Michel de Montaigne, the man who invented the essay, was born Michel Eyquem, in Bordeaux in 1533, and that the family name and estate survive to this day in the name of ChA teau d'Yquem, the greatest of all French sweet wines. The connection feels improbable-as though there were a Falstaff Ale that really dates to Shakespeare's Stratford-but also apt.
