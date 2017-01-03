McWilliam's launches CNY personalized...

McWilliam's launches CNY personalized wine labels

In the run up to the Year of the Rooster, McWilliam's Wines has teamed up with Park N Shop to design personalized wine labels with any purchase of two McWilliam's wines. For those looking to immortalise themselves on a wine bottle as an unusual Chinese New Year gift, McWilliam's is offering a personalised wine label service at Olympian City in Mong Kok from now up until 26 January.

