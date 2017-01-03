La Crema names McAllister as new head winemaker

A New Zealand native, McAllister first joined La Crema, which produces Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris from the Russian River, Sonoma Coast, Los Carneros, Anderson Valley and Monterey appellations, as its harvest enologist in 2007. Prior to his promotion to head winemaker, McAllister served as associate winemaker.

