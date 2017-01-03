Kelowna chamber to host wine-making w...

Kelowna chamber to host wine-making women

15 hrs ago

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will host a Women of Wine luncheon panel Jan. 24 to discuss the growing role of women in what was, for a long time, the male-dominated world of wine. Slated for the Kelowna Yacht Club and starting at 1:30 pm, the panel will feature Sandra Oldfield, president and CEO of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Ann Sperling, winemaker at Sperling Vineyards and Southbrook Winery and Elaine Triggs, co-proprietor of Culmina Family Estate Winery.

