January offers: London wine bars and restaurants
Not doing dry January? There are plenty of offers in London wine bars and restaurants, that are kind to your purse strings too... This January, Vinoteca are offering a bavette steak and a glass of Mendoza Malbec for 15, Available all day and at all of their sites. For those who want a fun twist on 'dry January', Vinoteca are also offering a flight of their driest wines for 12.50 - and also a grape juice option for those choosing to abstain.
