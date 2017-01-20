January offers: London wine bars and ...

January offers: London wine bars and restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

Not doing dry January? There are plenty of offers in London wine bars and restaurants, that are kind to your purse strings too... This January, Vinoteca are offering a bavette steak and a glass of Mendoza Malbec for 15, Available all day and at all of their sites. For those who want a fun twist on 'dry January', Vinoteca are also offering a flight of their driest wines for 12.50 - and also a grape juice option for those choosing to abstain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED Dec 31 howefortunate 1
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Dec 27 hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec '16 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC