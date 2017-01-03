How to Taste 300 Kosher Wines in a Day

Time to pick a designated driver: More than 300 kosher wines and spirits will be on hand for sampling at this year's Kosher Food & Wine Experience , the annual extravaganza hosted by distributor Royal Wine. Among wines making their debut at KWFE 2017, February 13 at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, are Terra di Seta Assai, the first kosher Gran Selezione Chianti ever to be produced, and Herzog's limited-edition Generation VIII Cabernet Sauvignon Padis Vineyard Napa Valley 2014.

Chicago, IL

