His New Yeara s resolution? Drink more (and different) wine
Last fall I wrote a column reporting that studies show the average American had broken all of his or her New Year's resolutions before the end of summer. It's because the average resolution was something difficult - losing weight, calling your mother, being nicer to children, dogs and politicians and such.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC