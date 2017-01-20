German fine wine sales 'incredible' says Justerini
In what may be a surprise to many in the trade, sales of German wine in 2016 have been "incredible", according to fine wine merchant Justerini & Brooks. In a letter to the merchant's customers yesterday, Chadwick Delaney, who is managing director at Justerini & Brooks, ran through the areas of growth for the retailer in 2016, including Burgundy, Bordeaux and the RhA ne, before finishing with Germany, because he said that he was saving "the best to last".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec '16
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC