German fine wine sales 'incredible' says Justerini

In what may be a surprise to many in the trade, sales of German wine in 2016 have been "incredible", according to fine wine merchant Justerini & Brooks. In a letter to the merchant's customers yesterday, Chadwick Delaney, who is managing director at Justerini & Brooks, ran through the areas of growth for the retailer in 2016, including Burgundy, Bordeaux and the RhA ne, before finishing with Germany, because he said that he was saving "the best to last".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.