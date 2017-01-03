Georgian wine exports to China spiked in 2016
Georgian wine exports to China grew by 98% to 5.3 million bottles in 2016, the highest growth rate recorded by any country importing wine into the country, according to figures released by the Georgian Wine Association . Currently ranked as the eastern European country's third biggest export market, China could soon surpass Ukraine to become Georgia's second biggest export market, as the two are poised to sign a Free Trade Agreement later this year that would scrap import tariff on Georgian wines , some trade insiders estimated.
