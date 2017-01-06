Geneva Wine Cellars hosts seminar wit...

Geneva Wine Cellars hosts seminar with wine specialist

GENEVA – Wine specialist Tony Gatti, a certified sommelier and French wine scholar, will present a seminar on Dave Phinney's Locations Wines from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room, 227 S. Third St., Geneva. The cost is $30 per person.

