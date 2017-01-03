Food and Wine: Two Portland Spots Mak...

Food and Wine: Two Portland Spots Make Best Fried Chicken List

Food and Wine announced their choices today, with Simpatica and Pine State Biscuits placing alongside big names like Tyler Florence's Wayfare Tavern in SF, Thomas Keller's Ad Hoc in Napa Valley, David Chang's Fuku, and Momofuku Noodle Bar, both in NYC. For some people, a piece of fried chicken is indulgent enough.

