Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 coming to Bottlerock
The Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5 were announced today as the headlining acts for the fifth-annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place in Napa in May. The music, food, wine and beer festival is set for May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo, with festival passes on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Other music acts announced today for the festival are Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Roots, Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses and Fitz & The Tantrums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED
|Dec 31
|howefortunate
|1
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC