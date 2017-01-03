Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 coming to Bottlerock

The Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5 were announced today as the headlining acts for the fifth-annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place in Napa in May. The music, food, wine and beer festival is set for May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo, with festival passes on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Other music acts announced today for the festival are Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Roots, Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses and Fitz & The Tantrums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.