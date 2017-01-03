Ferragamo releases CNY Zodiac Rooster wine
The premium Italian estate, Castiglion del Bosco, has released its limited production 2010 Zodiac Rooster Brunello DOCG in a bid to charm Chinese wine consumers ahead of Chinese New Year. Massimo Ferragamo, son of the Italian fashion magnate, Salvatore Ferragamo started the Zodiac Collection four years ago in response to increasing interest from Chinese wine consumers in his luxury resort and wine estate, Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino.
