.com | 4 Wine Estates, lodges burnt in the Winelands, fires continue
Fires in the Cape Winelands have wreaked havoc over the past two weeks, as over hundreds of Western Cape firefighters have been working around the clock to minimise damage. Two guest farm structures in Paarl have been destroyed by fires currently raging through the Paarl region on Tuesday when strong winds and high temperatures made conditions even worse.
