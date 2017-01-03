Best of wine tourism for Valparaiso-C...

Best of wine tourism for Valparaiso-Casablanca Valley

On November 2, 2016, at the Portofino Restaurant in Valparaiso, the Association of Viticulture Casablanca Valley, the Municipality of Valparaiso and the Municipality of Casablanca celebrated the awards ceremony of the Best of Wine Tourism Awards for 2017. In the third version of this international competition, the jury was composed of Rodrigo Aravena, journalist of Bio Bio Radio; Eduardo Quevedo, director of the Tourism and Hospitality Career of Duoc UC, and Francisco Fantini, journalist and writer of Gourmet Patagonia Foundation.

