Anglo's 300-year-old wine farm damaged by fires

Anglo American's 300-year-old Vergelegen wine farm in South Africa has been damaged by wildfires as strong winds spread the blaze across parts of the country's Western Cape winelands. "There's been quite a bit of damage to the wine-farm areas," including Vergelegen, Theo Layne, a spokesman for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue department, said by phone Wednesday.

